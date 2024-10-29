Nextracker (NXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Nextracker has set its FY25 guidance at $2.89-3.09 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.090 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nextracker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nextracker Stock Performance
Shares of NXT stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.47. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.