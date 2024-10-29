Nextracker (NXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Nextracker has set its FY25 guidance at $2.89-3.09 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.090 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nextracker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.47. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

