NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 3.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 25.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 24.6% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NKE opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

