Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 118,473 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,473 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.