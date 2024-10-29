Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,117 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $64,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $308,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.40. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

