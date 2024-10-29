Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $45,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 28.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $674.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $754.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $764.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $452.03 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

