Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $31,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after buying an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after buying an additional 360,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

