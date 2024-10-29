Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CSX worth $35,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CSX by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 24,490 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 71,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 213,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,713.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 303,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 295,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

CSX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

