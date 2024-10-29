Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 42,910 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $40,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,565,000 after acquiring an additional 582,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

