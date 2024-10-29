Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $55,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 10,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 8,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $523.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.64. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.29 and a 12 month high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

