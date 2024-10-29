Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,047 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $26,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 53,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 133,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 81.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 446.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

Realty Income stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

