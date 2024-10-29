NiSource Inc. (NI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

NiSource has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

