Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $247.48 Million

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Non-Playable Coin has a total market capitalization of $247.48 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,166.29 or 0.99169281 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,601.84 or 0.98393624 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,265,919,793.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.03291586 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,822,444.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

