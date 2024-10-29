Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,610,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 16,227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126,107.0 days.
Nongfu Spring Stock Performance
NNFSF stock remained flat at $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Nongfu Spring has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
