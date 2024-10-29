Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $129.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $444.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

NWPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,039.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,039.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,450.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $275,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

