NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.
Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. 239,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,919. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.
In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
