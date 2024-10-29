NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $22.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NOV opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NOV by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in NOV by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 968,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

