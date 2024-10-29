Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 2558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

