Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 2558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30.
About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.