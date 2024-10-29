Oasys (OAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.94 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Oasys has a market capitalization of $99.94 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasys has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,014,232,109 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,009,765,225.466385 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03247105 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,150,906.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

