Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 2.4 %

OVBC traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. 3,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

