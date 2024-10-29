Old Port Advisors Has $1.87 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NFG opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

