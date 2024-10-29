Old Port Advisors Has $486,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $881,848,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39,841.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,850,000 after buying an additional 872,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $392.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.59 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,570 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,782. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

