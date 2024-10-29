Old Port Advisors Purchases 1,014 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $20.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

