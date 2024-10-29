Old Port Advisors Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.97% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 196,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDIV opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $432.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

