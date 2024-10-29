Old Port Advisors Sells 1,004 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 1.0% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

