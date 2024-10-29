Old Port Advisors Sells 1,290 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Paper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Paper by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,187,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $934,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IP opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $50.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.64%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.