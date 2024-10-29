OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $34.92 million and approximately $27,966.37 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.13928458 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $52,864.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

