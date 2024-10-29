ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ONE Gas by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.