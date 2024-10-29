Ordinals (ORDI) Price Tops $35.35 on Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $35.35 or 0.00049711 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ordinals has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $742.39 million and approximately $113.85 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,039.25 or 0.99893974 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,024.23 or 0.99872849 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 34.780786 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $118,694,508.15 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

