Orezone Gold (ORE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$79.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.73 million.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. acquired 717,327 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$544,755.34.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
