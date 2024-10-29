Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the September 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Organo Stock Performance
ORGJF remained flat at C$45.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.40. Organo has a twelve month low of C$45.80 and a twelve month high of C$45.80.
About Organo
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Organo
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks Reporting Kitchen Sink Quarters to Usher in a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Organo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.