Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,967 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 451,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,595 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.