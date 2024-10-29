Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Invests $453,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 554,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

