Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

