Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $363,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 63.2% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.07 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

