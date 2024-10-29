Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 606.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.