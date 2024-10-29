Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.57 and last traded at C$29.23, with a volume of 211159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.35.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -52.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00. In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00. Also, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $851,244. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

