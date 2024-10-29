Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 271414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC downgraded Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.90 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OSK

Osisko Mining Price Performance

Osisko Mining Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 41.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 1.44.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.