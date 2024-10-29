Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) is Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTLC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. 146,676 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.