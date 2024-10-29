Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) is Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000.
Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance
BATS PTLC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. 146,676 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.
About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
