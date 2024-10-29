Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $28,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 863,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after purchasing an additional 179,505 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $491,000.

VMBS stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

