Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,275 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $296.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.16. The company has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.22.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

