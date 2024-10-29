Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $174.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.43. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $126.18 and a 12 month high of $177.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

