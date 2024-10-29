Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,197.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $914.50 and a 52 week high of $1,221.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,082.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,734 shares of company stock worth $35,789,929. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

