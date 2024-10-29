Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,829 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $179.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.54 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

