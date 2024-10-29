Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,342 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

