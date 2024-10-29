Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Palmetto Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
PTTTS opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $8.00.
About Palmetto Real Estate Trust
