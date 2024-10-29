Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Papa Johns International has raised its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years. Papa Johns International has a payout ratio of 72.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa Johns International to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PZZA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 322,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,375. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

PZZA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Papa Johns International

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.