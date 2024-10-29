Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,854 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSK opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 113.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

