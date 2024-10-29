Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 498 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 87,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,823,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $414.04 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

