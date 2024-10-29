Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $796,000. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $68.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

