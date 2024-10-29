Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $888,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

